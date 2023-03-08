Tang Capital Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tang Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 23.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.82. 193,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

