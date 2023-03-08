Tang Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,872 shares during the quarter. Nkarta makes up approximately 1.1% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Nkarta worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,622. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nkarta

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

