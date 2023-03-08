Tang Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 8.11% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASLN. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,118. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

ASLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

