Tang Capital Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 198,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,878 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 267,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,651. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

