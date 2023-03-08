Tang Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Evolus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolus by 164.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Activity at Evolus

Evolus Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOLS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 98,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,011. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

