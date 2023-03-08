Tang Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 137.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 586,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,612. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

