Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

