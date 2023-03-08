Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 1.5 %

Tantech stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

