TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.24% of TC Energy worth $96,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 429,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

