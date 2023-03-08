TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,922 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 79,998 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 60,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 150,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,512,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,335,000 after acquiring an additional 69,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CFG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 2,248,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $50.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.