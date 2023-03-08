TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,310 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,202. The company has a market capitalization of $371.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

