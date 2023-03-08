TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 634 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,083,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 873,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,030,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $116,436,000 after buying an additional 599,600 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,899,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

QCOM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.