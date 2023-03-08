TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 653 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.82. 1,184,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,328. The company has a market cap of $273.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

