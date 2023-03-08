TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,099 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

CRM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.65. 3,539,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,593 shares of company stock worth $4,695,857. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

