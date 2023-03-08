TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 7,086,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,049,029. The company has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.