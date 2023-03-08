TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,387 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,217. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.