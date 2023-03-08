TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $684,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 457,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,107. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

