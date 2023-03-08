TCG Crossover Management LLC Has $18.42 Million Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for approximately 5.5% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCG Crossover Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 62,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Kura Oncology stock remained flat at $11.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $771.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Insider Activity

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.