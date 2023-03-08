TCG Crossover Management LLC Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned 0.18% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.46 and its 200-day moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

