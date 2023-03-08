TD Cowen Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $6.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

