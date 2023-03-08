TD Cowen Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $6.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Energy Vault stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

