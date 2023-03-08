TD Securities Raises Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$31.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wajax to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of WJXFF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. 13,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529. Wajax has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

