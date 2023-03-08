TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

TDCX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. TDCX has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

