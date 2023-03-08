TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

TDCX (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

TDCX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. TDCX has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.