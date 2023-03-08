Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Tech and Energy Transition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TETCU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

