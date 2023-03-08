Tegean Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tegean Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 7.7% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tegean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 4,589,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,146,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

