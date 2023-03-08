Tekne Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 0.7% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.02.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

