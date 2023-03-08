Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Trading Down 1.6%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 1,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telekom Austria from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Telekom Austria Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

