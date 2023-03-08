TELUS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.94 and a one year high of C$34.65.

T has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.91.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

