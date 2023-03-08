Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $246.03 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.5% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.45% of Snowflake worth $246,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $32,192,040. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.38. 1,399,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,134. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

