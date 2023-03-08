Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $3.15 Million Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,449 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.09% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,447,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,226,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,121,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,582,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 1,506,790 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,441,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 1,422,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,844 shares of company stock worth $343,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM remained flat at $16.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 523,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,415. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

