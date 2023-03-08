Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $116,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,429,115 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,984. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 316,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

