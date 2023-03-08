Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 936,205 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,205 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 2.76% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $43,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies stock remained flat at $18.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 99,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $23.55.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

