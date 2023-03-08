Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) were up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 145,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 32,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.