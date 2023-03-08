Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $34.57

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $33.74. Tenaris shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 301,229 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

