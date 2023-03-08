Tensile Capital Management LP Has $71.36 Million Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Tensile Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 624.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Vertex makes up 11.0% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.50% of Vertex worth $71,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at $139,635,412.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,111 shares of company stock worth $1,786,540 in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,637. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -332.80, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Vertex Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.