Tensile Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tensile Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 2.0% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $697.29. 42,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $706.66 and a 200 day moving average of $651.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,168 shares of company stock worth $10,669,308 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

