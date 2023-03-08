Teradyne’s (TER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Teradyne (TSE:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.