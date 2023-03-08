Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 430.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

NYSE:LLAP opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 980,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,342,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

