Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $2,056,707.60 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12.

Tesla Stock Down 3.1 %

Tesla stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.71. The stock had a trading volume of 146,980,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,442,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $593.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.07.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.