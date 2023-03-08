Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Up 0.4%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.07. 579,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 697,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 21,773.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

