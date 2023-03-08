Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

