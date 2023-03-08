Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 2.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.2 %

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. 100,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,005. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

