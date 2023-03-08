Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Insider Transactions at Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

