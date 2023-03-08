Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,942. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.