Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,173 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRK. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

