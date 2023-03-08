Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sempra Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.47. The stock had a trading volume of 134,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,002. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.18%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

