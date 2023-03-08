Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 129,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. 949,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

