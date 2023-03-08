Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 514,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

