Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,362 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.77. 1,082,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

