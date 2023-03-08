Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,188 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,971.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,188 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. 22,719,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,227,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

