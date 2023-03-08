Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,537 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 151,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,562 shares of company stock worth $15,294,991. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

